Apex Legends first battle pass with upgrades set to arrive on March 12

EA recently launched its Apex Legends online battleground game to take on Fortnite and PUBG. The game has received a good response from the gamers and achieved 25 million users in a week. It has been speculated that the game will soon receive its first Battle Pass. Now, the latest leak has claimed that the Battle Pass will bring new Hero called Octane which is said to be released on March 12.

There has been a lot of rumors surfaced on the web which claimed that Apex Legends will receive a free and a paid battle pass. However, the release date has not been leaked so far. Just to recall EA released this game back in February which is a free-to-play battle royale game.

The game is available for all consoles like PS4, and Xbox One and PC. Just to recall Apex Ledget is similar to Fortnite and PUBG where 100 players are airdropped on a map to battle on an open field. The last man or teams standing wins the match.

The information about the inclusion of a new hero with the battle pass is reported by Daily Esports citing an anonymous source. The report has also published an image of the upcoming hero called Octane.

I have played the game on PC and the gameplay experience is really good. The game has included new features like sliding while running, it makes you move more speed and while doing that you can also have the option of shooting down your enemies.

However, developers need to work more on minor parts of the game like you can't jump out of a window as you do in PUBG. This troubles players when the red zone arrives. Overall the game is very interesting along with the graphics.