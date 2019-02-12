Beware PUBG: Apex Legends crosses 25 Million downloads in a week

Last week it was reported that Apex Legends had crossed 10 million players in the first three days of the launch. Now it's been one week the game is live as a rival to PUBG and Fortnite. Respawn Entertainment and EA Games have confirmed that the game has clocked 25 million players in the first week which is a huge achievement for the game.

"We're also thrilled to announce that since last Monday, more than 25 million players have jumped into the game, and over the weekend we had well over 2 million concurrent players at our peak. Like I said earlier, what a week," said Vince Zampella, CEO, Respawn Entertainment.

The developers have also announced the roadmap for the Apex Legends. The company has also arranged witch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge which will take place on 12 February and 19 February, with 48 of the biggest streamers on Twitch competing live in Apex Legends.

Respawn has also announced that on the occasion of Valentine's Day it will add some limited-time Valentine's Day themed loot to the game. Moreover, the much-awaited Season One of the game will kick off in March, and the Battle Pass along with new Legends, weapons and loot will also debut in March.

Currently, the game is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs. Moreover, it is a free-to-play-game so you need not have to purchase it. It has also been said that the game will soon arrive on smartphones which will boost the number of gamer base just like PUBG Mobile.

Opinion

I have also played the game once, and I must say that the graphics of the game is interesting. There are several features added to the game which makes it more interesting like sliding while running, it makes you move more speed and while doing that you also have the option of shooting down your enemies.

