Apex Legends Mobile Pre-Registeration Link: How To Pre-Register On Google Play Store

Apex Legends Mobile is a futuristic battle royale game designed for mobile devices. It comes with smartphone-centric controls and optimization. Fans are waiting for this advanced battle royale combat game for almost a year. Now, it is available for select users.

Apex Legends Mobile is a closed beta game that has been announced by Respawn Entertainment. After a couple of years of development, the game is finally available for the early birds interested in it. The closed beta version of Apex Legends Mobile is available for Android devices from Tuesday.

Initially, the closed beta of the game will be available for users in India. It is slated to be rolled out for users in the Philippines sometime in May. Other users who are interested in trying Apex Legends Mobile can pre-register for it so that they will be notified when it is available in their region. Also, the developers are working on an iOS version.

How To Pre-Register For Apex Legends Mobile

It is important to pre-register as the game is in the beta stage with limited slots. Eventually, not everyone will be able to access the game. It has already been touted that millions have pre-registered for the game on Google Play Store. To pre-register, you need to do the following.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile beta.

Step 1: First, go to Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Apex Legends Mobile.

Step 3: You will get the title in the top search result. Click on pre-registration.

Step 4: A dialog box will pop-up confirming the pre-registration. Here, you can toggle the 'Automatic Install' option to get the game when it is available.

If you have been included for early access, then you can download it using the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Visit the same Google Play Store link to get Apex Legends.

Step 2: Tap on Download.

Step 3: There will be in-game patches that will be downloaded to improve your experience.

Keep in mind that you should create an Apex Legends Mobile account to be able to play the game on your smartphone. So, if you are interested in getting this game, do pre-register for the closed beta version.

