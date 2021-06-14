ENGLISH

    Apple's paid gaming subscription service is a single platform to access ad-free and high-quality games on iPhone, Mac, and iPad. In India, Apple Arcade costs Rs. 99 per month. The company also offers a free three-month trial for every new eligible Apple device purchase, which should give enough time to test out the capabilities of this subscription service.

     

    Apple Arcade Gets More Than 30 New Games: More On Their Way

    Apple Arcade currently has over 180 exclusive games, which aren't available on the regular App Store. On top of that, the company recently added over 30 news titles, including the NBA roster in NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, The Oregon Trail, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Pop Tap Beat. As said before, all these games are accessible on all three platforms, that too with a single subscription fee.

    Upcoming Games On Apple Arcade

    Apple has now revealed a list of games that will soon be available on Arcade, which includes Frenzic: Overtime, Legends of Kingdom Rush, and Leo's Fortune. Do note that, the regular version of Leo's Fortune is already available on the App store, and the Apple Arcade version is likely to come with some new and exclusive challenges.

    Apple has also updated several already existing games like Butter Royale, Grindstone, Crossy Road Castle, Star Trek: Legends, Survival Z, and more. The library does have all sorts of games, and most of them are easy to play and offer an ad-free gaming experience, and works even online more.

    Is Apple Arcade Subscription Worth The Money?

    If you are smartphone gaming enthusiasts, who like to play games in your leisure time and don't like to see ads every-now-and-them, then the Apple Arcade subscription, which just costs Rs. 99 per month does seem like a good deal, as it offers a whole library of games at no additional cost.

    On top of that, if you are into Apple Ecosystem, then get Apple One subscription plan, which costs Rs. 195 per month that offers Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB iCloud storage. Do note that, these individual plans cost Rs. 99 per month, and getting them in this bundle will save you more than 50 percent of the cost.

    Read More About: apple games news iOS
    Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 15:57 [IST]
    X