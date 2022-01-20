Battleground Mobile India Bans Almost 50,000 Players For Cheating; Names Revealed News oi-Megha Rawat

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) creator Krafton, has banned approximately 50,000 accounts in the week ending January 16. The game developer is scaling up its efforts to catch and ban cheating gamers in the battle royale game. It has also released a list of accounts that have been suspended.

Krafton has previously banned over 70,000 users in its account-combing effort. Meanwhile, the developer has stated that a problem with Premium Crate's name being misapplied in the Crate Shop would be resolved.

Official Statement for Banned Players

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will make every effort to impose harsh sanctions with the ultimate goal of eliminating the use of unlawful programs in order to provide you with a satisfying gaming experience," the company added in the statement.

In a blog post, Krafton stated that 48,543 BGMI accounts were banned for engaging in unlawful activities during the week of January 10 to January 16. It has also made the cheaters' names public. If a gamer has downloaded BGMI from an unauthorized channel or has unlawful auxiliary programs on their devices, Krafton will ban them.

The prohibition is part of Krafton's vigorous actions against unlawful activities that are hurting the gaming environment, according to the company. In a week that began on January 3 and ended on January 9, around 70,000 BGMI player accounts were banned.

BGMI recently released a new update for its players that included a number of new features. New ranked and unranked match segregation, a new Livik Aftermath map, weapon tweaks, and more are all included in the 1.8.0 January release. A new statistic was also created as part of the new upgrade to deter cheats.

Implemented Procedures For Anti-Cheating

There is a penalty on a player's 'merit' score after the update. Malicious behavior, such as team finish or offensive discussion, results in a loss of points. Deducted merit levels can be recovered based on playtime time and contribution, and players that maintain a high merit level will get incentives. Furthermore, the receipt and outcome of reporting cheats have been improved in order to provide more information to the players.

Exclusions of New Rankings

Ranking and normal matching have been separated since the January Update. The season tier point is reflected as before if you drop into ranked matchmaking, and it is unaffected if you play in normal matchmaking.

