ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: CAIT Urges Union IT Minister To Ban New Game

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India debut is yet to go official, which is expected in the coming days. Even before the launch, the beta version of the game is available for download, giving access to millions of users to explore the new battle royale game. At the same time, the Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT has urged the government to ban the game.

     

    CAIT Urges Union IT Minister To Ban Battlegrounds Mobile India

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban Plea

    The Battlegrounds Mobile India opened up for pre-registration on May 18 and a month later, the game opened up for the beta. While there is no official launch date yet, pleas and urges to ban the game are mounting every day. The latest one comes from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has written a letter to the IT Minister to ban the game.

    CAIT, in its official statement, said the new Battlegrounds Mobile India game is "not only a threat to national sovereignty and security of India but also harmful for young generations." The letter addressed to union IT and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urges the government to ban the new battle royale game.

    "After #PUBG was banned last year [and] now they are making backdoor entry by circumventing Indian laws," a Twitter post by Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of CAIT says. That's not all. CAIT has also asked Google to stop allowing the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on the Google Play store. Presently, the beta version of the game is available for download.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India: Will It Be Banned?

    Banning the Battlegrounds Mobile India game even before it officially launches seems to be keeping gamers on the edge. Previously, an RTI filing revealed that the government can't ban a game unless it officially launches in the country. In the case of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game is yet to get an official debut in the country.

     

    On the other hand, publisher Krafton is yet to announce the official launch date, which is said to take a couple more weeks. Presently, the game is in public beta after which an official release date will be announced. The game claims to adhere to all rules and regulations set by the government. All we can do is keep our fingers crossed and wait for further development.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: pubg news gaming
    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X