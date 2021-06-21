Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: CAIT Urges Union IT Minister To Ban New Game News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India debut is yet to go official, which is expected in the coming days. Even before the launch, the beta version of the game is available for download, giving access to millions of users to explore the new battle royale game. At the same time, the Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT has urged the government to ban the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban Plea

The Battlegrounds Mobile India opened up for pre-registration on May 18 and a month later, the game opened up for the beta. While there is no official launch date yet, pleas and urges to ban the game are mounting every day. The latest one comes from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has written a letter to the IT Minister to ban the game.

CAIT, in its official statement, said the new Battlegrounds Mobile India game is "not only a threat to national sovereignty and security of India but also harmful for young generations." The letter addressed to union IT and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urges the government to ban the new battle royale game.

"After #PUBG was banned last year [and] now they are making backdoor entry by circumventing Indian laws," a Twitter post by Praveen Khandelwal, the Secretary-General of CAIT says. That's not all. CAIT has also asked Google to stop allowing the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on the Google Play store. Presently, the beta version of the game is available for download.

No one can circumvent India’s law. Must known to #battlegroundmobileindia which is nothing but another version of #PUBG .@CAITIndia urge Shri @rsprasad to take immediate note & ban #battlegroundmobile & @GoogleIndia not to allow use of its play store @Suhelseth @indiantweeter pic.twitter.com/30Jl7pdV2z — Praveen Khandelwal (@praveendel) June 18, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Will It Be Banned?

Banning the Battlegrounds Mobile India game even before it officially launches seems to be keeping gamers on the edge. Previously, an RTI filing revealed that the government can't ban a game unless it officially launches in the country. In the case of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game is yet to get an official debut in the country.

On the other hand, publisher Krafton is yet to announce the official launch date, which is said to take a couple more weeks. Presently, the game is in public beta after which an official release date will be announced. The game claims to adhere to all rules and regulations set by the government. All we can do is keep our fingers crossed and wait for further development.

