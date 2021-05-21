Battlegrounds Mobile India Clones Appear On Google Play; How To Avoid Downloading Fake Apps? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile relaunch as Battlegrounds Mobile India is what Indian gamers are looking forward to. Publisher Krafton is yet to officially announce the launch date of the new game dedicated to Indian gamers. However, the Google Play Store is loaded with several similarly titled games, which are malicious apps in disguise.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Fake Apps

The excitement around the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India soared after the game opened for pre-registration on Google Play. At the same time, several fake apps with similar titles have appeared on Google Play. For instance, if you simply search for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play, you'll find several apps with a similar name.

Such a list will certainly confuse people, who might simply download any app from this list. Going into the details, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game list on Google Play includes apps that offer guidance and other such details about a game that's yet to be launched!

Obviously, app developers are trying to cash in on the game's popularity even before the actual game launches. That's because most of the apps found on this list will be packed with advertisements. If downloaded, you might even paving way for access to personal data, which might further lead to a phishing attack.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How To Avoid Downloading Fake Apps?

Understandably, one can get excited seeing the Battlegrounds Mobile India app on Google Play. However, there are a couple of tricks to follow to pick out the original app from fake ones. When you see a list of apps with similar titles, it's always best to check the developer and even the publisher behind the app.

In this particular case, you should know that Krafton is the developer and publisher of the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India. Another way to identify an original app is by looking at its logo. Battlegrounds Mobile India has all the letters in capitals, which is presently the only one on the list of fake apps!

The launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is still undecided, which means you can download the app right now, but can only pre-register for it on Google Play.

