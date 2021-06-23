Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Launch Tipped To Happen Soon: What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is the talk of the town, especially among gamers. While the game was already open for pre-registration and beta testing for Android smartphones, there was no talk of its availability on the iPhone. Until now. Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS is likely to arrive on the Apple App Store in the coming days.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Launch Coming Soon

So far, game publisher Krafton hasn't shared any information or dropped a hint on BGMI's availability for iPhone and iPad users. Moreover, the game isn't available on the App Store to pre-register. While there is no official announcement yet, rumors suggest the game could soon open for pre-registration for iPhone users.

The rumor mill is churning with several reports and tips from streamers and popular players, especially regarding the iOS release of the upcoming game. Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, a popular PUBG Mobile influencer, took to Twitter to drop a hint of the game. He says the iPhone users will need to wait a bit longer for the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

That said, another popular PUBG influencer by the name of Ocean Sharma says that 'early access is available for everyone now. And iOS users... It's just around the corner', which suggests an imminent launch. For now, these are the only rumors regarding the iOS launch of the much-awaited Battleground Mobile India game.

Early access is available for everyone now.



And iOS users…. It’s just around the corner ❤️ — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 18, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Launch: What To Expect?

The social media circles are bustling with reports and experiences of playing the new Battlegrounds Mobile Indi as part of the early access. While there are many similarities between the banned PUBG Mobile and the new game, there are a couple of differences as well. For instance, the bloodshed on BGMI is green in color against the red color on PUBG Mobile.

The iPhone and iPad users of Battlegrounds Mobile India are surely waiting to explore the game. Better visuals and UI are tipped for iOS, but most features and experience are going to be the same. Until there's an official announcement, all we can do is to keep checking Krafton and BGMI's official website and social media handles for updates.

