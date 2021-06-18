Can You Play Battlegrounds Mobile India On JioPhone? News oi-Vivek

There are several articles and feature stories on how to play PUBG Mobile on JioPhone. Given PUBG Mobile is banned in India and is being replaced with Battlegrounds Mobile India a new question arises. Can you play the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on JioPhone and how to install Battlegrounds Mobile India on JioPhone?

Though there are several tutorials that claim to offer PUBG Mobile on JioPhone, you won't be able to run PUBG Mobile on JioPhone, as the game has not been developed to KaiOS that powers JioPhone. Instead, you can just watch PUBG Mobile videos on JioPhone on apps like YouTube but you won't be able to play games on JioPhone.

How To Install Battlegrounds Mobile India On JioPhone?

Just like PUBG Mobile, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is also available only for Android and iOS devices, hence, the game cannot be installed on JioPhone unless the developer releases a custom version of Battlegrounds Mobile India for JioPhone. Hence, any sources that claim to offer Battlegrounds Mobile India are fake.

To simply put, there is no way to install Battlegrounds Mobile India on JioPhone due to multiple reasons. For one, the JioPhone comes with entry-level specifications and it runs on KaiOS. Hence, both software and hardware won't support Battlegrounds Mobile Installation. On top of that, JioPhone is a non-touch device while PUBG Mobile is made for smartphones with touch screen support.

How To Play Battlegrounds Mobile India On JioPhone?

If you cannot install Battlegrounds Mobile India on JioPhone, you won't be able to play it too. The only way to experience Battlegrounds Mobile India on a JioPhone (on both first and second-generation) is to watch videos of the same on the built-in browser and using the YouTube app on the JioPhone, which is available for free-of-cost.

There are a few basic games available for JioPhone for free of cost, which can be downloaded easily on both 1st and 2nd Gen JioPhone for free of cost. Similarly, apps like Hotstar, Facebook, Google Maps, and Whatsapp are also available on JioPhone for free of cost via Jio App Store.

We do not suggest users download the fake Battlegrounds Mobile India app on JioPhone, as these apps could steal your data, money, personal information and might also break your JioPhone in some cases. It is always best to download the apps from the official Jio store and not from some third-party websites.

