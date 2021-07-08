Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party: Livestream, Prize And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the online battle royale game's official version is now available for download for all Android users via the Google Play Store. On the other hand, the BGMI game for iOS is still under development. Now, the developer Krafton has announced the first esports tournament for its players called Launch Party.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party

Krafton has released a slew of details regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party. It is all set to start today and eighteen capitals and their teams will battle in this event. Also, the event will be live-streamed on the company's social media platform for its fans to follow.

The tournament details were announced via its official Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube handles. It revealed that the esports league will arrive with a hefty pool prize of Rs. 6,00,000. Krafton is yet to break up the prize pool.

Krafton will broadcast its first-ever BGMI esports tournament on its official YouTube and Facebook channels. As of now, the livestream link of the tournament is yet to be released and you can check the official social media handles to get updates regarding the same. Also, we are yet to know the exact timing of the event.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Teams

As per the company, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party tournament is open only to select teams. The company has already selected some popular gaming enthusiasts to participate in this tournament. The popular esports players are asked by Krafton to create a team and take part in the launch party event. You can find the list of teams participating in the tournament below. The players who used to play together will now compete against each other.

The Launch Party tournament will debut today and end tomorrow, July 9. Check out the teams that will participate in the BGMI Launch Party tournament here.

Dynamo

Kronten

Mortal

Ghatak

Shreeman Legend

Maxtern

Gaming Guru

Classified YT

Antaryami

Alpha Clasher

K18

Snax

Sangwan

Godnixon

Ronak

Jonathan

Bandookbaaz

Clash Universe

Check out if your team is included in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party and its livestream details and take part in the event to win the prize.

