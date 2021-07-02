Battlegrounds Mobile India Official Version Available On Google Play Store News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Finally, the highly-anticipated Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official version is available for download. Android device users can head on to the Google Play Store to download this game. While releasing the early access version of BGMI on June 18, the developer Krafton announced that the actual release date of the full version of the game will be available on July 2. As mentioned, it is now available for fans.

Unfortunately, iOS users cannot download and play this game as it is yet to be released on the App Store. Also, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the iOS version's release date.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Official Version Download

If you are interested in downloading the official version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, then you need to go to the Google Play Store and search for this game or just click on this link. Install the game on your device over WiFi or mobile data. Notably, the process of installation is the same for both the existing players using the early access version and new players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Minimum Requirements

If you are looking forward to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on your Android device, you need to know that there are some minimum requirements to run it. Firstly, your smartphone should run Android 5.1.1 or above. The next requirement is to have a minimum of 2GB of RAM. Eventually, even users with budget smartphones can play this game without any hardware concerns.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Rewards

At the time of the early access version's release, Krafton announced a slew of launch rewards and events for the users to mark the release of BGMI. To detail on the same, the India Ka Battlegrounds event will reward users with a permanent purple outfit for free. Also, it provides supply crate coupons on sign up, and reaching the milestones such as 1 million downloads and 5 million downloads.

There is a Constable Set, which is a reward given to players on reaching 10 million downloads. This reward can be claimed until August 19, 2021. Notably, BGMI will come up with further events soon such as Weekend Vibes, Friends for Life, Celebration Time and more.

