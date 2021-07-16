Just In
- 37 min ago Poco F3 GT With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display India Launch Set For July 23
- 1 hr ago Nokia XR20 Leaked Image Hints At Rugged, Waterproof Build
- 1 hr ago Vivo S10, S10 Pro With Dimensity 1100 SoC, FHD+ Display Announced; What's Different?
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Launches 4K HDR Service For Free With Set-Top Boxes
Don't Miss
- Movies Vikram Shoot Begins! Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Pictures From The Sets Go Viral
- News Budget airlines SpiceJet starts eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh from today
- Education Career In Fintech: A Look At Job Options And Opportunities In This Emerging Field
- Finance SIDBI Net Profit Rises 3.6% to Rs 2,398.28 Cr in FY21
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Blast from the past; When Dhyan Chand defied Adolf Hitler
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 3 Unforgettable Makeup Looks From The Beauty’s Instagram Page
- Automobiles Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant Introduced: Comes With All The Luxury You Need
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu & Kashmir In August
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How To Register, Prizes And More
On Thursday, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the BGMI esports tournament was announced. The tournament is said to be the first such tournament in India and will be hosted for three months. Notably, only the gamers in India can participate in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.
The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament offers a prize pool worth Rs. 1 crore. Below, you will get to know how to register for the tournament, five different phases of it and the prize pool distribution,
How To Register For Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021
The registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be open on Monday, July 19. The registration will be live via the official BGMI website till August 2, 2021. Those players who are interested can register and participate in the tournament by following the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Firstly, open the Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India website or click here.
Step 2: Click on the registration link as soon as it goes live.
Step 3: As per InsideSport, players will have to key in the details in the first part including team name, email id, team owner name, city, and mobile number.
Step 4: In the second part, the players have to enter the Captain details including the name of the captain, retail name, email id, in-game user id and id proof of the captain.
Step 5: In the last and third part, you need to fill in details of players including players name they use in the game, players user in-game id, real names of players, and real id of player.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Prize Pool
As mentioned above, the tournament will have a prize pool worth Rs. 1 crore. It will be distributed in the following manner.
First prize - Rs. 50,00,000
Second prize - Rs. 25,00,000
Third prize - Rs. 10,00,000
Fourth prize - Rs. 3,00,000
Fifth prize - Rs. 2,00,000
Sixth prize - Rs. 1,50,000
Seventh prize - Rs. 1,00,000
Eighth prize - Rs. 90,000
Ninth prize - Rs. 80,000
Tenth prize - Rs. 70,000
Eleventh prize - Rs. 60,000
Twelfth prize - Rs. 50,000
Thirteenth prize - Rs. 40,000
Fourteenth prize - Rs. 30,000
Fifteenth prize - Rs. 20,000
Sixteenth prize - Rs. 10,000
As cited above, the tournament will be five-phased. There will be in-game qualifiers in the first phase from August 2 to August 8. The second phase will be online qualifiers from August 17 to September 12. Then, there will be the quarter-finals from September 16 to September 26 while the fourth one will be the semi-finals between September 30 to October 3. Finally, the fifth one will be the grand finals between October 7 and October 10.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999