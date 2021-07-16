Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How To Register, Prizes And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Thursday, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the BGMI esports tournament was announced. The tournament is said to be the first such tournament in India and will be hosted for three months. Notably, only the gamers in India can participate in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament offers a prize pool worth Rs. 1 crore. Below, you will get to know how to register for the tournament, five different phases of it and the prize pool distribution,

How To Register For Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

The registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be open on Monday, July 19. The registration will be live via the official BGMI website till August 2, 2021. Those players who are interested can register and participate in the tournament by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Firstly, open the Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India website or click here.

Step 2: Click on the registration link as soon as it goes live.

Step 3: As per InsideSport, players will have to key in the details in the first part including team name, email id, team owner name, city, and mobile number.

Step 4: In the second part, the players have to enter the Captain details including the name of the captain, retail name, email id, in-game user id and id proof of the captain.

Step 5: In the last and third part, you need to fill in details of players including players name they use in the game, players user in-game id, real names of players, and real id of player.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Prize Pool

As mentioned above, the tournament will have a prize pool worth Rs. 1 crore. It will be distributed in the following manner.

First prize - Rs. 50,00,000

Second prize - Rs. 25,00,000

Third prize - Rs. 10,00,000

Fourth prize - Rs. 3,00,000

Fifth prize - Rs. 2,00,000

Sixth prize - Rs. 1,50,000

Seventh prize - Rs. 1,00,000

Eighth prize - Rs. 90,000

Ninth prize - Rs. 80,000

Tenth prize - Rs. 70,000

Eleventh prize - Rs. 60,000

Twelfth prize - Rs. 50,000

Thirteenth prize - Rs. 40,000

Fourteenth prize - Rs. 30,000

Fifteenth prize - Rs. 20,000

Sixteenth prize - Rs. 10,000

As cited above, the tournament will be five-phased. There will be in-game qualifiers in the first phase from August 2 to August 8. The second phase will be online qualifiers from August 17 to September 12. Then, there will be the quarter-finals from September 16 to September 26 while the fourth one will be the semi-finals between September 30 to October 3. Finally, the fifth one will be the grand finals between October 7 and October 10.

