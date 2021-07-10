Battlegrounds Mobile India Update: New Features, Improvements Likely News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Battlegrounds Mobile India's official version is now available for download via Google Play Store. Now, there are speculations regarding the upcoming BGMI 1.5.0 update. The update is all set to bring new features, improvements and changes that will be brought to the Indian version of the game.

It is rumored that the update will be available to users this week, especially prior to the beginning of the new season in the PUBG Mobile game. Also, the features are believed to be the same in the global version. Here, we have noted the details of the Battleground Mobile India 1.5 update for the players.

Battleground Mobile India Update Details

On July 9, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update was rolled out to the players. As the game is not available for users in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to get the update for the users in India with the new features and improvements. However, there is no official update regarding the expected features.

Royale Passes for both titles will end on the same date, which is July 12. The announcement of the new version of BGMI is likely to be announced before the pass comes to an end. As the update-related news will be unveiled by the developer via the official website, you can get to know more from here. Also, you can check out the social media handles of the game for more details.

BGMI India Update Changes

The BGMI 1.5 update is likely to be similar to the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. In the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update patch notes, it has been noted that the Royale Pass system will be changing completely. Instead of one RP spreading for two months, there will be only two different passes released for one month each. There will be a total of 50 ranks.

Following the release of the new pass, the Regular and Elite Royal Passes will be obtained for 360 UC and 960 UC respectively. A cycle would be formed by combining various seasons in the game. The display of the badge screen system has been improved and changes are presumed to be implemented into BGMI as well.

