Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 Update: How To Install, New Features And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all set to get the first major update today after a month of its launch. The company announced that the July update will be rolled out today, July 13 at 7:30 PM. The BGMI 1.5.0 July patch is all set to bring in a slew of new features as Krafton is gearing up for the new season cycle from July 14.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 Update Details

The size of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 update on the Google Play Store is around 422MB. It might vary slightly depending on the device you use. It is important to download the resource pack in-game, so make sure you have the required space in your device to proceed with the update. Let's take a look at the details of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 update from here.

BGMI 1.5.0 Update: How To Install

Here's how to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 update on your Android device via the Google Play Store.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and look out for the BGMI game title or click on this link.

Step 2: Now, hit the Update button. If the Update button is not visible, then you should wait for the BGMI 1.5.0 update to be made available.

Step 3: Once the update is visible, open the game and choose the desired resource pack from the two options - Low spec resource pack and HD resource pack.

Step 4: The selected pack will be downloaded and you can sign in using the preferred method and enjoy playing the updated version of BGMI.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 Update New Features

The upcoming BGMI update will come with a new weapon dubbed MG3 that uses a 7.62mm magazine with a capacity to hold up to 75 bullets with each reload. The weapon will replace the M249 machine gun available across the Classic maps. The reload time is a bit longer and it can take up to a 6x scope.

Another minor upgrade coming to the July patch and is throwing healing consumables to a specific spot nearby. There is a new mode called Mission Ignition, which includes six regions of Erangel such as the Transit Centre, Tech Centre, Georgopol, etc. Also, it includes the Riot Sheild that does not let bullets penetrate.

The other notable upgrade features include a 90FPS frame rate setting to a few devices, Glass Windows, Hyperlines, a new ranking called Ace Master that is positioned between Conqueror and Ace and changes to royal pass details and season

