BGMI 1.8.5 Update Coming Soon: New Features, Map And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all set to get another update. The talk is about the BGMI 1.8.5 update that is expected to be rolled out this month. As of now, there is no word regarding the specific date of the rollout of the update. However, it looks like some details of the BGMI 1.8.5 update have emerged online.

The BGMI 1.8.5 preview update has shared some information regarding the upcoming changes and features. Going by the same, the BGMI update will bring the following maps, features and more to enhance the experience of players.

BGMI 1.8.5 Update Details

The BGMI 1.8.5 preview update brings Jujutsu Kaisen characters in Erangel map. It has locked treasure boxes in Livik and Erangel, new Santorini Map and others. The update highlights that the Santorini Map can be used for Team Deathmatch and Arena Training.

Also, BGMI has shared an official video on Instagram to reveal the changes that will arrive with the upcoming update. Firstly, the video shows the arrival of the Jujutsu Kaisen character to Erangel. The video highlights the locked treasure boxes in Livik and Erangel. The clues and location of these boxes are said to be included in the Season tab. These will contain loot items and items that can be used in exchange for rewards.

The BGMI 1.8.5 update will bring Skull Grenades that will appear in Livik and Erangel at regular intervals. Players can use the grenades to defeat the boss and get powerful items. The video shows a new 8v8 Santorini Map based on the famous Santorini Island and this map can be found in the Arena tab and Unranked tab.

When it comes to the rollout of this update, the BGMI 1.8.5 update will be available for players on Android and iOS via their respective app stores. It is important to download the update when it is available via a stable Wi-Fi connection as it might consume a lot of data. We will leave an update regarding the date of release of BGMI 1.8.5 once it is officially confirmed.

Best Mobiles in India