BGMI Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With In-Game Rewards

Today marks the festivity celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi and the popular battle royale game BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is celebrating the occasion with its gamers. Well, BGMI offers special permanent rewards for its players to mark the festival celebrations. The battle royale game has added new missions for players to complete and win in-game rewards such as apparel and avatars.

BGMI Ganesh Chaturthi Rewards

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on BGMI are live and will be available for players until September 21, 2021. There will be three new missions for gamers to complete. Once they are done with these missions, they will get permanent rewards within the game. One of the rewards is a t-shirt with a wild elephant imprint to commemorate the festival. Players with this reward can flaunt it on their virtual battlefield as well.

The missions added by BGMI are detailed below.

Mission 1: The first mission as a part of BGMI Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be live only till September 10. It urges gamers to swim 10 meters in Classic mode on both days (September 9 and September 10).

Mission 2: BGMI noted that the gamers will have to play the Classic mode 60 times and they have time until September 21.

Mission 3: Finally, the third mission is to play the game in any mode with their friends at least five times. This mission will go live on September 15 and will be available until September 21.

Gamers who complete all these missions will be rewarded with the specially designed t-shirt as mentioned above. This t-shirt can be worn by their character in the gameplay. The other virtual rewards that the gamers will get include classic crate coupons as well as in-game currency.

Previous BGMI Celebrations

In August, Krafton, the BGMI developer made a similar move to celebrate Independence Day. As a part of its Independence Day Mahotsav, BGMI offered rewards for its players. During this celebration, BGMI players were rewarded with an AWM sniper rifle skin, in-game currency, Classic Crate Coupon scrap, Green parachute trail, and Supply Crate coupons on completing the mission successfully. This event launched on occasion of Independence Day was live until August 20.

