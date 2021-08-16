BGMI iOS Release Date Teased Again; Tipped To Launch By End Of This Week News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI iOS release date is the talk of the town and iPhone users can't keep as Krafton has once again teased the game launch. To note, Battlegrounds Mobile India recently held the Free Face-Off Event, which brought in thousands of players together. Krafton took this opportunity to announce the BGMI iOS release in India.

BGMI iOS Release Date In India

If the new teaser is examined, the BGMI iOS launch will happen in the third week of August 2021. Krafton has now confirmed the BGMI iOS release date in India is set for August 20. So far, game publisher Krafton has been teasing gamers that BGMI iOS would be launching soon.

However, the BGMI Freedom Face-Off Event was the first time where the company indicated a timeline for the launch. Now, the BGMI iOS launch will happen at the end of this week, giving gamers the entire weekend to explore the Battlegrounds Mobile India experience on an iPhone or iPad.

BGMI iOS Release: How To Download?

To download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on your iPhone or iPad, first head over to the App Store. Next, search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. You might get several apps with similar names. However, search for the publisher, who is Krafton. This will give you the original game. Select download and the game will install on your Apple device.

BGMI iOS Launch: What To Expect?

To note, the BGMI Freedom Face-Off event brought together players, captains, teams, and more. The event was also a landing point in discussing the launch date of the iOS version. Looking back, Krafton has teased BGMI iOS launch a couple of times before as well. Most recently, the company released a poster with a question mark and an Apple symbol below it.

The recent event also held a couple of other announcements. Krafton said there would be another event coming up shortly, promising some exciting rewards and upgrades to gamers. As one of the most downloaded games from Google Play, iPhone users are now eagerly waiting to experience the game.

When the BGMI iOS version releases, several iPhone models will support the game. This includes devices starting from iPhone 6 series to the iPhone 12 series. The upcoming iPhone 13 models will also support the game. With the launch date set for August 20, gamers are now eager to experience it.

