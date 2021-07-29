Just In
BGMI Lite Release Date In India: BGMI For iOS, BGMI Lite Coming Together?
PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India have several similarities. For one, both are battle royale games from the same publisher, Krafton. Interestingly, PUBG Mobile Lite and the BGMI Lite versions are tipped to have similarities as well. While BGMI for Android is already available, reports suggest BGMI Lite is going to arrive pretty soon.
What Is Battlegrounds Mobile Lite?
Most apps, especially gaming apps have a 'lite' version. High-end and mid-range smartphones support the stand gaming app of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, low-end and budget smartphones generally have trouble loading such heavy apps. This is why Krafton introduced PUBG Mobile Lite, particularly for such gamers.
Similarly, BGMI Lite is also expected for the popular battle royale game in India. Looking back, the Indian government banned both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. While PUBG Mobile has made a comeback in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India, there's no word about the BGMI Lite version.
BGMI Lite Release Date In India: Everything You Need To Know
Presently, BGMI publisher, Krafton, is working on multiple projects. These include BGMI, PUBG New State, and a few more. At the same time, reports suggest the company is also working on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version. Moreover, Krafton is also working on BGMI for iOS that is yet to launch in India. So far, the publisher seems to be focused on releasing BGMI for iOS as there's a huge demand for it.
The rumor mill suggests BGMI for iOS will launch in the coming days, although, there hasn't been any official confirmation. The same can be said for the BGMI Lite version. Reports suggest that Krafton is working on the lite app, however, the exact Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite release date in India is still under wraps.
In other news, Krafton has introduced the first-ever Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament, namely the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. The tournament is surely going to be challenging with hundreds of thousands of players signing up. Presently, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is open for registrations and players can enter the prize pool of Rs, 10,000,000.
