Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Officially Teased: Likely To Launch On Independence Day
Crafton brought back the PUBG Mobile to India with a new name -- Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the game was only made available for Android devices, where iOS players were left out. The company has now officially teased the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India for Apple devices, and here is everything you need to know.
Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Features
Given there are more Android smartphone users in India, it is a good move for the brand to launch the game first for that platform. However, there is also a large number of PUBG Mobile enthusiasts, who are using an iPhone or an iPad running on the latest version of iOS/iPadOS.
In terms of features, the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India might not have some special features when compared to the Android version. However, it is likely to run smoothly on an iPhone or an iPad, when compared to the Android counterpart.
There are a few rumors of Battlegrounds Mobile India getting banned again. However, given the company is planning to launch the iOS version, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is highly unlikely to get banned, at least in the next few months.
We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know 😉— Battleground India (@BattleGames_IN) August 7, 2021
Stay tuned for more!#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKAGAME #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #IOSLaunch pic.twitter.com/4qNstosfKa
Apple iPhones That Support Battlegrounds Mobile India
If you are using an old iPhone, say a device that is three or four years old, then the device is likely to support Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, if you have something like an iPhone 6 with just 16GB of internal storage, it might be an issue, as the game is likely to be around 2GB in size. Here is the list of iPhones that will possibly support Battlegrounds Mobile India.
- Apple iPhone 6
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone 7
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Apple iPhone 8
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
7th Gen iPad, 8th Gen iPad, 3rd Gen iPad Air, 4th Gen iPad Air, iPad Mini, and the iPad Pro are also expected to support Battlegrounds Mobile India.
