BGMI iOS Release Date Teased Once Again; Is It Finally Coming This Time?

BGMI has been the talk of the town. However, iPhone users are still missing out on the popular game. The BGMI iOS launch is one of the much-awaited releases in India right now. From the looks of it, Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone and iPad users could launch pretty soon. Game publisher Krafton has dropped a huge hint.

BGMI iOS Release Date Tipped

To note, Battlegrounds Mobile India secured 10 million downloads from Google Play right around the time of launch. The company is now celebrating 50 million downloads achievement. Here, Krafton took to social media platforms to announce the 50 million downloads milestones rewards.

While talking about the new achievement, Krafton dropped a subtle hint about the game coming to iOS pretty soon. The celebratory announcement also mentioned BGMI coming to iOS, although it was quite a subtle hint. The company said it is "preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS."

Towards the end of the post, Krafton has also used an apple emoji, indicating that BGMI for iOS would be here pretty soon. That said, Krafton has refrained from formally announcing a launch date for iPhone users. Previous reports suggested there wouldn't be any pre-registration or pre-launch formalities when BGMI comes to the App Store.

BGMI iOS Launch: What To Expect?

Looking back, Krafton released Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play a few months ago. Moreover, the BGMI Season 20 also kicked off, giving gamers a chance to gain rewards and benefits. However, iPhone and iPad users have been missing out, especially with the BGMI Season 20 coming to an end.

Reports now suggest Krafton could release the BGMI iOS version before Season 21 kickstarts. If that's the case, we can expect to see an official announcement pretty soon. To note, a lot of iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for the BGMI iOS release. A lot of professional gamers and game streamers also use iPhone as the quality and experience are often enhanced.

BGMI sensitivity settings for scope are also better on iPhone, claim PUBG gamers. Nevertheless, until the game launches, all we do is wait for an official announcement for the BGMI iOS launch.

