BGMI iOS To Release On August 20; How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile On iPhone?
BGMI iOS release date and download are the most discussed topics in the gaming community. The recently held Battlegrounds Mobile India Free Face-Off Event revealed the BGMI iOS launch date, which is scheduled for August 20. Ahead of the game release for iPhone users, Krafton says there's a maintenance check on the authentication system of the iOS version.
BGMI iOS Release Date
As noted, the current timeline for the BGMI iOS launch is scheduled for August 20. Krafton has been steadily teasing the iOS version of the game for a while now, something that a large part of the gaming fraternity has been waiting for. However, there are a couple of issues that the company needs to handle before the release.
Presently, the BGMI iOS version has faced an issue with the authentication system, which is quite a huge deal. Krafton has announced that it is working on the maintenance of the authentication system of the iOS version of the game. The update came early today morning, at 6:40 AM, where Krafton says the maintenance will be handled.
The issue at hand is where accounts linked with Apple ID will not be able to log in during the maintenance. However, this should be over in a couple of hours and gamers will once again have a seamless experience.
BGMI iOS Download Link: Steps To Download On iPhone
BGMI iOS download is something we've all been waiting for. Looking back, the Battlegrounds Mobile India arrived on Android phones nearly two months ago. However, iPhone gamers are eagerly waiting for the game to launch on iOS.
To keep the gamers on edge, Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at South Korean gaming company Krafton said to IANS: "We will soon make announcements on our social media handles to keep our fans updated." Presently, the game is tipped to launch in two days, that is on August 20.
Once the game releases, you can find the BGMI iOS download link on the App Store. To get the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on your iPhone, head to the App Store > search for Battlegrounds Mobile India from Krafton > download. Once done, you can enjoy the battle royale game!
