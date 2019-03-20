Call of Duty: Mobile developers announce pre-registrations for public beta News oi-Karan Sharma Call of Duty: Mobile soon to arrive on iOS and Android platforms. All you need to know about the public beta.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular online games, but it seems rival game developers are planning to give a good competition to PUBG Mobile. Activision joined hands with Tencent to bring Call of Duty: Mobile and the developers have also announced the pre-registration for the public beta of the game is open. The developers have made the announcement at Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

However, the developers have revealed that the public beta will be only available for the West which includes America and Europe. The game is developed by Tencent's Tim studio and it has been speculated that the game will come with a multiplayer mode which includes Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, and Frontline as well as a zombie mode. The game will include the characters from Call of Duty Universe. Moreover, you can also customise the characters by using the in-game currency.

The developers have also released a trailer of the game which gives you some glimpse of the upcoming online mobile game. According to the trailer, the game will arrive with maps like Nuketown, Hijacked, and Crash. The trailer video shows that the weapons and the character in the Call of Duty: Mobile is similar to the PC version. However, in terms of storyline, there will be no connection between the PC and mobile version of the game.

The Call of Duty: Mobile will run smoothly on flagship and mid-range smartphones however the lower-end devices will face heating issues while playing the game.

The interested ones can register themselves on the Google Play Store to download the game. Activision will soon launch the beta version of the game before the stable roll out. However, it has not been confirmed when exactly the beta version will arrive. But do note that the game will be released for both Android and iOS users. Let's see when Indian players will receive the beta version of the game.