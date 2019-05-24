Call of Duty Mobile Beta version releases for Android: How to register News oi-Karan Sharma Call of Duty Mobile Beta is up for download here how to register for it. All you need to know.

Call of Duty Mobile version one of the most awaited game seems to arrive anytime soon in this year. A couple of months back the game developers had announced the game and now it has released the beta version of the game to some selected users. Activation is the company behind the development of the game and it has announced the game on both iOS and Android platform at Game Developers Conference 2019.

The company has also announced that it will partner with the famous online battleground game developer Tencent to develop the game for mobile. Timi studio which is a part of Tencent is behind the development of the game.

At the time of the announcement, the company had opened the pre-registration for players who are interested in the beta version. Now after two months the company has released the game to the ones who have already registered for the game. The game is free to play and comes with Nuketown and Crash maps. The game will target the existing PUBG Mobile and Fortnite who are already in the race of mobile gaming.

So if you are also interested in the beta version of the Call of Duty Mobile then you can follow these simple steps to pre-regester your self.

You can register for the pre-registration of the game in two different ways. One is you can go to the Google Play Store and second is the official website of Call of Duty Mobile.

First, you need to head to the Google Play Store

Now, search for the "Call of Duty Mobile"

You can see the "Pre-register" button, now you need to tap on it and you are all set to go

In case if you change your mind then you can tap the "Unregister" button to unregister.

Website registration

First, you need to visit the official Call of Duty website

You can see the "Pre-register now" button on the top of the website.

Tap the button and it will take you to a page where you need to fill your details like Email Address, Password, Country/Region, and Birthday

Once you are done with the form you can click the Sign Up button and you are all set to go

Once the company will open the slot for the beta testing you will receive an email notifying you about the availability.