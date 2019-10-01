Call of Duty Mobile Finally Live: Here's How To Download News oi-Karan Sharma

Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most awaited games of the year, is live for download and play on iOS and Android devices across the globe. Earlier, the battle royale game was available in beta form and now the stable version is out. Earlier the game was soft-launched in Canada and Australia. The game weighs 1.1GB and you can download it from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Here are the details:

I played the game on my smartphone and I must say that the beginning of the game is very nostalgic. The developers have taken a year-long time to bring the most loved game to the mobile platform. The interface of the game is similar to the PC version. Just in case if you don't know, Call of Duty is an FPS (First Person Shooter) game. You don't need to pay anything to download the game.

Like the original version, Call of Duty Mobile allows players to customize their characters by changing their costumes, weapons and lot more. Do note that, to play the battle-royale mode players have to reach at least reach profile level 7 which will give them access to the mode.

The online battleground game comes with features like PUBG and Fortnite. The Call of Duty Mobile comes with the format of famous Call of Duty: Blackout mode in which 100-players will be landed on a map with gunfights, vehicles and more to win the match. The last man or team standing will be the winner of the match.

Also, you can play solo, duo, and four-man squad. Developers have also introduced the Team Deathmatch, Free-For-All, and Search and Destroy from the PC version.

How To Install Call of Duty Mobile

First, you need to head to the Play Store or App Store.

Now, you need to search for the Call of Duty Mobile.

Now, you have to tap on Install and the download process will start.

Once, the game is downloaded it will start installing automatically.

Once everything is done, you can see the game on the main menu of your smartphone. Fire up the game, log in with Facebook or as a guest and enjoy the gameplay.

