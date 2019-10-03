Call Of Duty: Mobile Hit 20M Downloads Just Days After Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Call of Duty: Mobile was released on Android and iOS on October 1 and it has already seen 20 million downloads. What's more, users have already spent $2 million on various micro transactions within the game. Call of Duty is a popular game across the globe and India has 14 percent of the global users for the mobile game.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Popularity

In comparison, Call of Duty: Mobile has roughly 9 percent of downloads in the US, a report by Sensor Tower shows in their tweet. The game was teased in a beta form earlier this year. Only certain users were able to test the beta on their smartphones. The game had a soft launch in Canada and Australia before a global rollout.

Call of Duty: Mobile has racked up more than million spent on 20 million installs so far, according to Sensor Tower estimates. This includes Activision and Garena's versions of the game. India leads with 14% of installs, U.S. is No. 9 with 9%. #callofdutymobile #callofduty pic.twitter.com/2ici0HBa9g — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) October 2, 2019

Once the game is downloaded and installed on your smartphone, there's a detailed walk-through to allow players to familiarize themselves with the interface and controls. Activision-developed Call of Duty: Mobile game took quite some time to launch as the developers knew devout gamers would expect the same quality on mobile.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Available For Download

The new Call of Duty: Mobile game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is a first-person shooter (FPS) and is free to play. It requires 1.1GB fo space and players can log in using their Facebook account. Just like Call of Duty for PC, players can customize their characters with clothing and set up their gear for battle on the mobile also.

However, Call of Duty: Mobile players can't play the Battle Royal mode right from the beginning. Players need to reach at least level 7 before they can switch to the Battle Royal mode. Players can check out the mobile version of the Call of Duty: Blackout with 100-players, gunfights, vehicles and solo, duo and four-man queues. Other modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All are also available.

