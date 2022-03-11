Just In
Call Of Duty Warzone Coming To Smartphones Soon
Activision, the studio behind the popular smartphone battle royale title COD: Mobile has officially announced that it is currently developing Call Of Duty Warzone for smartphones. Not just that, the studio has also hiring talents for various roles in the development and publishing teams.
In a blog post, the studio has confirmed that the Call Of Duty Warzone for smartphones will be a full-fledged AAA game. On top of that, Activision also confirms that the game will be developed for those gamers, who want to play on the go.
If you are someone with prior experience in game development and worked in departments like Product, Engineer, Artist, or even a Producer, you might be able to join the team that is currently developing the Call Of Duty Warzone. You can get more information on this aspect from Activision's official website.
Call Of Duty Warzone
Call Of Duty Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale style game, which is currently available for free on PC, Xbox, and Playstation. The upcoming smartphone iteration of the Call Of Duty Warzone is likely to be made available on both Android and iOS devices.
As of now, there is no information on when the COD Mobile Warzone might launch. Given the PC and the console version of the game is available for free, the smartphone variant of the Call Of Duty Warzone should also be available for free.
Likely To Compete Against PUBG New State
Krafton currently offers two battle royale games in India -- PUBG New State and BGMI. However, when it comes to Activision, it just offers a single game -- COD Mobile. With the upcoming release, Activision might try to increase its market share by releasing more graphics-rich battle royale games for Android and iOS devices.
Although the graphics on the Call Of Duty Warzone might not be as good as a console or PC version, it is expected to look and feel better than the COD: Mobile. Given the official announcement, the Call Of Duty Warzone for smartphones is likely to launch by late 2022 or by early 2023. The studio is also expected to share more details on the game in the coming days.
