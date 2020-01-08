CES 2020: Micron Announces Next-Generation Crucial Ballistix Gaming Memory News oi-Vivek

Micron has officially launched a new series of DIMM and SODIMM RAMs at CES 2020. The Crucial Ballistix Gaming Memory is developed and designed by keeping gamers in mind and the company claims that the memory offers high speed and low-latency data transfer.

The Crucial Ballistix Gaming Memory is developed by setting Micron die, sets the standard for high performance and extreme-performance memory. It comes with a built-in heat spreader and better thermal management to maintain sustained peak performance.

It comes with variable memory speeds from 2400MHz to 3600MHz with memory density starting from 4GB and goes up to 32GB. The RAM stick does include a built-in RGB lighting with 16 LEDs and 8 zones. the Crucial Ballistix Gaming Memory will be available in both DIMM and SODIMM (for laptops and compact PCs) form-factor.

The Crucial Ballistix MAX is the flagship offering from the company with a peak memory speed of 4000MHz to 4400 MHz. The MAX version will be available in 8GB and 16GB modules. Just like the base version, the Ballistix MAX also supports RGB LED lighting, which can be controlled using ASUS Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light software.

There is also a removable light bar that can be replaced using a 3D printed version of the same for additional customization. This iteration is only available in DIMM form-factor and comes with a lifetime warranty. All models are compatible with both Intel and AMD CPU based computers.

Pricing And Availability

The Crucial Ballistix and the Crucial Ballistix MAX will replace Ballistix Sport, Tactical, and Elite lineup of memory and will go on sale from February 4, 2020, via Crucial official website and global channel partners.

Our new Crucial Ballistix portfolio delivers the ultimate performance in gaming memory. Winning matters to us. That's why we've meticulously designed and engineered our new line to offer the high speeds, low latencies, and world-class performance every gamer, builder, and overclocker needs and expects, said Dinesh Bahal, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Micron Consumer Products Group

