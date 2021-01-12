CES 2021: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Launched: Most Affordable Ampere Architecture GPU News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA has officially launched the RTX 3060 GPU along with the RTX 30 series of GPUs for laptops. The RTX 3060 is the latest and the most affordable GPU from the company, based on the latest Ampere Architecture, capable of offering up to 10x more ray-tracing performance when compared to the GTX 1060 GPU.

The RTX 3060 also supports Resizable Bar technology, where, the CPU can fully utilize all the available GPU memory at once. However, this technology only works on select motherboards. Besides, the RTX 3060 also supports NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and NVIDIA Broadcast technologies as well.

NVIDIA has confirmed that the RTX 3060 is capable of handling games like Cyberpunk 2077 with ray-tracing tuned on at 1080p resolution with 60fps without any issue. Similar results can also be obtained on Fortnite as well.

The GeForce Experience tool now offers features like GPU Tuning, which can automatically overclock the GPU for improved graphics performance. It also offers an improved in-game overlay and can showcase real-time parameters like performance stats, temperatures, and latency metrics which uses NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Specifications

13 shader-TFLOPs

25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing

101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)

192-bit memory interface

12GB of GDDR6 memory

Pricing And Availability

The RTX 3060 GPU will be available from later February with a starting price of $329. The GPU will be available from add-in card providers such as ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of RTX 3060 in India, and it is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000.

The RTX 3060 looks like a great GPU, for those, who want to build a budget gaming PC, capable of handling modern AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077.

