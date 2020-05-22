Civilization VI Available For Free On Epic Games Store News oi-Vivek

After making Rockstar's GTA: V free for a week, Epic Games Store is now offering yet another blockbuster title -- the Civilization VI for free but for a limited time. This title was used to retail for around $31.99 and is now available for nothing until May 28. So, if you grab a copy now, you can keep it for a lifetime.

Civilization VI is developed by Firaxis Games and is a strategy/turn-based game, where anyone over the age of 10 can play. Unlike GTA: V, Civilization VI is a small game, which just requires 12GB of storage and a computer with just 8GB RAM and 2GB graphics card can run the game smoothly.

Who Might Like Civilization VI?

If you are into strategy/planning based game and used to play titles like Age of Empires, then Civilization VI is for you. It offers a whole world, where users can expand the empire throughout the map by advancing the culture to compete against history's greatest leaders.

One can create an army of their own to protect the kingdom and depending on the terrain, users can build multi-layered cities. The game also has a diplomacy part to negotiate and alliance with neighbouring kingdoms. There is also an online multiplayer version that lets you play with fellow users and friends to combine the power of two kingdoms to fight with the enemies.

Should You Get Civilization VI?

Yes, as it is available for free. Even if you are not the kind who likes a strategy game, you could give it a try and uninstall if you don't like it. This will be a good time killer, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. This is a light game and it doesn't even require a high-end gaming PC to Civilization VI, as the minimum hardware requirements are just 4GB RAM and 1GB graphics card.

Best Mobiles in India