Epic Games Store Crashes As Platform Announces Free GTA V Giveaway

GTA V Epic Games Store Giveaway

A few days back, Epic Games Store announced on Twitter (and removed it later) that the GTA V would be part of their giveaway. The game could be downloaded for free till May 21, allowing users a good time frame to download the game and save it for a lifetime.

Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) May 17, 2020

GTA V Outage: What Happened

A tweet from Rockstar Games warns people of the problems while accessing GTA V online for PC. The extremely high player volume is to be blamed, stressing the company's Game Launcher as well. Although Rockstar hasn't declared the reason for the trouble, it doesn't take much to guess what's causing the issue.

The giveaway has opened the flood gates and the number of new players has surmounted. In fact, the number of new players trying out GTA V reached a new high over the weekend, ever since the game was made free to download.

Does It Happen For All Giveaways?

It should be noted that the GTA V isn't the first popular game to be part of the Epic Games Stores free giveaway. Other game titles like Assassin's Creed: Syndicate has also been part of the giveaway and still such an outage wasn't reported. At the same time, GTA V is one of the high-profile Epic giveaways.

Plus, the pandemic and lockdown is another reason for the boom. A large number of people are at home and gaming is one of the top pastimes that have topped the chart. In times like this, a popular game like GTA V is bound to get an outage. Rockstar Games said it's actively working to restore service.

At the time of writing, we checked the game and it was working just fine and there seems to be no issue. Nevertheless, GTA V freebie is one of the most trending games right now and it's still available to download from the Epic Games Store and play for free.