Just In
- 5 min ago Reliance Jio Receives Another Investment; General Atlantic Plans To Buy 1.34% Stake
-
- 6 min ago Redmi K30i Key Specifications Tipped Again; Likely To Debut Alongside RedmiBook 14, OLED TV
- 1 hr ago How To Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Before Global Rollout?
- 1 hr ago Redmi 10X Massive Leak: Storage Variants And Color Options Out
Don't Miss
- Sports Virat Kohli is unquestionably the best, says Ian Chappell
- Finance Cipla Shares Jump 4% As Brokerages Turn Bullish After Q4 Results
- Movies Kartik Aaryan Shares A Hilarious New Video On How He Shaved His Beard
- News Explained: Will India face West Africa's situation in closure of schools amid coronavirus outbreak?
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Bookings Cross 25,000 Milestone Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
- Lifestyle From January To December, What Colour Outfit To Wear Based On Each Month's Weather?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu This May
- Education FT Executive Education Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Stands At 45
Epic Games Store Crashes As Platform Announces Free GTA V Giveaway
Recent free giveaways from Epic Games Store included the popular GTA V. The Grand Theft Auto V was made available for free download worldwide, which has received a whopping response even after six years after the game launch. But now, the GTA V giveaway has wreaked havoc on the Epic Games Store with more problems expected to surface soon.
GTA V Epic Games Store Giveaway
A few days back, Epic Games Store announced on Twitter (and removed it later) that the GTA V would be part of their giveaway. The game could be downloaded for free till May 21, allowing users a good time frame to download the game and save it for a lifetime.
|
GTA V Outage: What Happened
A tweet from Rockstar Games warns people of the problems while accessing GTA V online for PC. The extremely high player volume is to be blamed, stressing the company's Game Launcher as well. Although Rockstar hasn't declared the reason for the trouble, it doesn't take much to guess what's causing the issue.
The giveaway has opened the flood gates and the number of new players has surmounted. In fact, the number of new players trying out GTA V reached a new high over the weekend, ever since the game was made free to download.
Does It Happen For All Giveaways?
It should be noted that the GTA V isn't the first popular game to be part of the Epic Games Stores free giveaway. Other game titles like Assassin's Creed: Syndicate has also been part of the giveaway and still such an outage wasn't reported. At the same time, GTA V is one of the high-profile Epic giveaways.
Plus, the pandemic and lockdown is another reason for the boom. A large number of people are at home and gaming is one of the top pastimes that have topped the chart. In times like this, a popular game like GTA V is bound to get an outage. Rockstar Games said it's actively working to restore service.
At the time of writing, we checked the game and it was working just fine and there seems to be no issue. Nevertheless, GTA V freebie is one of the most trending games right now and it's still available to download from the Epic Games Store and play for free.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,323
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
1,810
-
10,999
-
9,999