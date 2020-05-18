ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Epic Games Store Crashes As Platform Announces Free GTA V Giveaway

    By
    |

    Recent free giveaways from Epic Games Store included the popular GTA V. The Grand Theft Auto V was made available for free download worldwide, which has received a whopping response even after six years after the game launch. But now, the GTA V giveaway has wreaked havoc on the Epic Games Store with more problems expected to surface soon.

    GTA V Epic Games Store Giveaway
     

    GTA V Epic Games Store Giveaway

    A few days back, Epic Games Store announced on Twitter (and removed it later) that the GTA V would be part of their giveaway. The game could be downloaded for free till May 21, allowing users a good time frame to download the game and save it for a lifetime.

    GTA V Outage: What Happened

    A tweet from Rockstar Games warns people of the problems while accessing GTA V online for PC. The extremely high player volume is to be blamed, stressing the company's Game Launcher as well. Although Rockstar hasn't declared the reason for the trouble, it doesn't take much to guess what's causing the issue.

    The giveaway has opened the flood gates and the number of new players has surmounted. In fact, the number of new players trying out GTA V reached a new high over the weekend, ever since the game was made free to download.

    Does It Happen For All Giveaways?
     

    Does It Happen For All Giveaways?

    It should be noted that the GTA V isn't the first popular game to be part of the Epic Games Stores free giveaway. Other game titles like Assassin's Creed: Syndicate has also been part of the giveaway and still such an outage wasn't reported. At the same time, GTA V is one of the high-profile Epic giveaways.

    GTA V

    Plus, the pandemic and lockdown is another reason for the boom. A large number of people are at home and gaming is one of the top pastimes that have topped the chart. In times like this, a popular game like GTA V is bound to get an outage. Rockstar Games said it's actively working to restore service.

    At the time of writing, we checked the game and it was working just fine and there seems to be no issue. Nevertheless, GTA V freebie is one of the most trending games right now and it's still available to download from the Epic Games Store and play for free.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news gaming rockstar games
    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X