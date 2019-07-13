Corsair Warframe Custom PC Is Up For Grabs For Free News oi-Vivek

Corsair, the brand name that goes hand to hand with the high-end gaming PC accessories has created a monstrous gaming RIG in collaboration with Warframe called the Corsair Warframe custom PC, which is packs in all the bells and whistles that one might expect from a high-end custom gaming RIG.

What Is Corsair Warframe Custom PC?

Like any another custom PC, Warframe custom PC is a gaming desktop, which is designed and built in collaboration with the Warframe, and is packed with the latest hardware that is hand-picked to support latest AAA titles. Most of the components used to built the Warframe custom PC are from Corsair, so the name Corsair Warframe custom PC.

The external look and aesthetics of the Warframe custom PC look like an alien space ship, and, under the hood, it packs the latest set of hardware, which makes it a game-ready RIG that can play any game at 1440p or 2k resolution. The entire setup is built on top of CORSAIR 275R White case.

Corsair Warframe Custom PC Specifications

The Corsair Warframe custom PC comes with the MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC motherboard with 9th generation Intel Core i5-9600K CPU, which is a 6-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 4.6 GHz. The CPU is paired with the Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU from Gigabyte.

To keep the CPU and GPU at a lower temperature, the Warframe custom PC comes with CORSAIR H100i Plat SE 240mm cooler, coupled with six CORSAIR AF120 White fans.

As per the RAM and storage are concerned, the RIG comes with 32GB CORSAIR Vengeance Pro RGB White RAM and 480GB CORSAIR MP510 SSD. The CORSAIR RM850x White PSU powers the entire unit. To top it off, the Warframe custom PC comes with CORSAIR Lighting Strips, which can be controlled using Commander Pro software.

Get The Corsair Warframe Custom PC For Free

The company is currently running a worldwide promotion, where, Corsair will giveaway one of the Warframe Custom PC to a luck user, who participates in the sweepstake.

Click Here To Participate In The Corsair Warframe Custom PC Giveaway

Our Opinion On The Corsair Warframe Custom PC

The Warframe custom PC in no way is the most powerful gaming PC. However, it is one of those gaming PCs, which can handle most of the high-end games, and thanks to the RTX 2080 it can even ray trace. The Warframe custom PC is a limited edition computer, that looks like a lot different from a typical gaming PC.

