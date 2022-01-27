Crysis 4 Officially Confirmed By Crytek: Expected Features, Launch Date, And More News oi-Vivek

After releasing the remastered version of the Crysis trilogy, the studio has now started working on the next installment in the series-- Crysis 4. Crytek, the studio behind the famous video game franchise has officially confirmed this news, and the game is said to be in the early stage of development.

Along with the announcement, the studio has released a short teaser, which gives us a glimpse at the actual game and the graphics quality. Given the game is currently in the early stage of development, the game might take a year or two for complete development.

The studio claims that the next installment of the Crysis will live up to the expectations. The studio will share more updates regarding the development in the coming days as and when the progress happens. In fact, the studio is also hiring new talents to develop Crysis 4, which is expected to be one of the biggest cross-platform games coming to PCs and consoles.

What To Expect From Crysis 4?

Crysis 4 is expected to have all the bells and whistles that one might expect from a modern AAA game. We expect the game to have features like real-time ray-tracing for the enhanced graphics quality, and it will be packed with interesting missions to keep the players engaged.

This could also be the first Crysis game to support online player vs player game mode and is expected to support cross-platform gaming between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. By looking at the official teaser, which is in the native 4K resolution, the game should also offer native 4K gaming on modern gaming consoles and high-end gaming PCs.

Can't Wait? Tryout Crysis Remastered Trilogy

If you are an avid Crysis fan and can't wait for the next installment, then you can check out the remastered edition of the first three iterations of Crysis 3. These are currently available on platforms like Steam and Epic games store. On top of that, these games are also available on Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo stores. In India, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is available for just Rs. 1,179.

