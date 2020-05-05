EA Play Online Event Set To Go Live On June 11: Here’s How To Watch News oi-Karan Sharma

News related to the physical launch event and esports tournament getting cancelled is no more a surprise for anyone. Earlier Fortnite and DOTA 2 called off the annual world tournaments and now a new report suggests that this year's EA Play event will be held online. EA took this decision after witnessing most of the physical events getting cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"EA Play Live goes digital in 2020! See you on June 11th at 4 PM PST... World premieres, news and more!" reads the official Twitter post.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST... World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

As per the announcement shared by the company, the online event will take place on June 11 at 12 AM UK time. That's all the information EA has provided so far about the online event. The company is yet to reveal an exact schedule for the live event. Reports suggest that the event will be live-streamed like previous years, but this time it will be from home. There will be no venue booked for the grand event with mass gathering.

Every year EA Play takes place in Los Angeles slightly before the E3 event. It allows guests to witness live interviews of game developers, test the games, and also meet their favourite game characters at the event. But unfortunately, all these fun activities are going to be part of the event but not physically.

EA Play partners with Gamescom to go entirely online. Meanwhile, the announcement which was expected from the E3 2020 is likely to be announced during the Summer Game Fest held by Geoff Keighley.

As per information shared by PC Gamer, the ESA will also help companies to showcase their individual company announcement.

To recall, Summer Game Fest is a four-month online event comes with "in-game events, breaking news, and content that's playable for free." The event starts in May.

"Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry. May-August 2020, and a developer showcase with @iam8bit too. See you soon! http://www.summergamefest.com" reads Geoff Keighley official tweet.

Meanwhile, E3 2020 officially gets cancelled by the organizers. "We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences," official blog post.

