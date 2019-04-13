ENGLISH

    Epic Games reportedly hires Jason West co-founder of Respawn and Infinity Ward

    Epic Games the one who is behind the development of so many hit games has reportedly hired Jason West co-founder of Respawn and Infinity Ward. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Geoff Keighley games industry veteran shared a new on Twitter that Epic Games has hired Jason who was the co-founder of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment. This must be a big addition to the company in terms of game development.

    "Some game industry scoop: @EpicGames has quietly hired Jason West, @InfinityWard and @Respawn co-founder, to work on its game development efforts. From what I hear West, who lives in North Carolina, has been in the office for about a month," Geoff Keighley wrote in his tweet.

    Jason was the co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, the company which is responsible for developing Titanfall and Apex Legends. Earlier he was the co-founder and president of most famous Call of Duty studio Infinity Ward. He is one of the best-in-class for the first person shooter titles. His work journey is very interesting because he is connected with all the best games in the console and gaming generation.

    Back in 2013, he left Respawn Entertainment however Jason didn't join any other studio after that. This might be his first project since the launch of the original Titanfall.

    Currently, Epic Games has not made the official announcement about the hiring. Let's see when the company will announce it officially. We still don't know for which project Epic Games has hired Jason. We can expect one more amazing first-person shooter game.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
