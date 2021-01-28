ENGLISH

    By
    |

    FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) was originally introduced in September 2020 as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. If it was supposed to be released in November but was delayed and released on the occasion of Republic Day. Now, the game is available for download from Google Play Store for free and it is compatible with all Android phones running Android 8 and above. However, it is not available for iOS users at this moment.

    FAU-G Game: Owner, Company Details You Need To Know

     

    The game is 460MB in size and it has been rated 3.5 in the Play Store as of now. Now, there are plenty of questions on the internet about who owns the FAU-G Game and so on. Here check out the owner of the FAU-G game and company details:

    FAU-G Game: Owner, Company Details

    The game has been developed by nCore Games which is a Bangalore-based company and the founder is Vishal Gondal who is also the CEO of GOQII. The nCore is a mobile game and interactive entertainment company that develops multiplayer games.

    Moreover, the FAU-G has been announced as a multiplayer game. But it is yet to roll out the Battle Royale mode and PvP (player versus player) modes. However, Vishal Gondal has confirmed that the game will get more features in the future.

    As he claims, "We are not launching it on day zero with all these modes, we want the game to be stabilized and avoid any potential issues like latency," he says. "The story mode will be the first one. And then we are hoping that over the period of six to eight months intermediately we will be launching more features and updates."

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 15:52 [IST]
