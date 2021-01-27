Is FAU-G Available For iOS? When To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After months of wait, the Indian alternative to PUB-G was launched in India on Tuesday. Well, the talk is about the highly anticipated Indian military-themed action game, FAU-G. Well, this game smashed the records for having achieved the highest number of pre-registrations than any Indian app on the Google Play Store.

Now, as the game has been officially launched, it is time to talk about the FAU-G download. Well, you can download the game on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. However, iPhone users who want to try this game have no option right now as it has been launched only for Android.

No FAU-G For iOS?

As of now, the FAU-G game is available only on Android and we expect it to be launched for iOS sometime soon. Once the iOS version of the app is made available, users will be able to install the game on your iPhones and iPads.

Having said that, users of iOS devices have taken to their social media handles to express their anxiety to nCore Games requesting the iOS launch sometime soon. We already saw the Twitter reactions of users on the launch of the game on TV.

Android users have already downloaded and played the FAU-G game. However, there is a major section of users who use iOS devices to play games. In that case, nCore Games has to consider them and launch the FAU-G game on the App Store.

FAU-G Game Details

Derailing on the FAU-G game, it has only one campaign/single-player mode for now. It is believed that the developer will add a few more multiplayer game modes sometime soon. Well, the multiplayer game modes include a standard 5v5 Deathmatch and Free-For-All mode. These modes pit each player against each other and there will be no teams.

