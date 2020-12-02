Just In
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Is Here With Mandalorian And Baby Yoda: Everything You Need To Know
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is sweeping headlines worldwide as it brings several new hunters and features. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 - called Zero Point now has new additions like Mandalorian along with Grogu (Baby Yoda). Moreover, the in-game event to conclude the previous season witnessed a record 15.3 million players.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 New Additions
The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 requires players to battle in a loop to save the island. The most interesting addition is the new characters, coming in from different realities. New hunters apart from Mandalorian with Grogu now include Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and more.
Apart from the new characters, Zero Point also includes an ancient arena, a shifting crystalline sand area, and even a jungle on the map. Additionally, Chapter 2 Season 5 brings in several new weapons. The new list includes Mandalorian's Amban Sniper Rifle, Dragon's Breath shotgun, Night Hawk, and much more.
👑👑👑— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2020
Introducing the Fortnite Crew - the ultimate subscription offer for can’t-miss Fortnite Content. What's included?
-The Battle Pass for Season 5. Yours to keep
-An exclusive monthly Crew Pack
-1,000 V-Bucks each month
Available Dec 2. More info: https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/XWRwyYAOj8
Epic Games that run Fortnite said that these weapons will be added throughout Season 5. Plus, the above-mentioned characters aren't the only ones. More hunters will appear on the island from different realities in the later stage of the season.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Breaks Records
Today’s in-game Fortnite event was our biggest ever, with a record 15.3 million concurrent players! https://t.co/vtkfPpmPiI— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) December 2, 2020
The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Zero Point comes as a new beginning that ended the previous Marvel-themed season. To mark the conclusion, the Galactus in-game event was held that broke all previous records. A tweet by the official Epic Games Newsroom notes that this was the biggest event to date.
The tweet further talks about a record of 15.3 million concurrent players who witnessed the event. Moreover, more than 3.4 million watched the event on Twitch and YouTube Gaming. The number beats the previous record of 12.3 million concurrent players who participated in the Travis Scott concert earlier in April.
