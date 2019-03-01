Fortnite introduces ping system in new update similar like Apex Legends News oi-Karan Sharma Fortnite introduces ping system feature which is similar to the Apex Legends. All you need to know about the new feature.

EA launched its latest battleground game Apex Legends on February 4 last month. The game has received a lot of praise because of its graphics and a number of features like the battle royale game's ping system. Meanwhile, the popular game Fortnite has been also rolling out its Season 8 update which introduced a similar feature like the ping system.

Now in Fortnite players can mark various points to help their teammates by pressing the middle mouse button on PC or left bumper, L1, or L on Xbox One, PS4, and Switch. The feature is similar on the Apex Legends, where players can ping a location, item or weapons by pressing the above-mentioned buttons. Battle Royal player can also alert their teammates by double tapping the button which creates a red icon.

Epic Game might be working on this feature before the launch of Apex Legends. But the timing or rolling out the update allows Apex Legends to introduce this feature first. Meanwhile, the developers of the Fortnite are also reacting on the success of the Apex Legends, that's the reason why Epic Games introduced the Season 8 Battle Pass for free to the player is being able to complete the Overtime challenges recently.

Just to let you know, Battle Pass allow players to unlock cosmetics and customized features. The Battle Pass has 100 levels which means you will get 100 rewards if you purchase a Battle Pass.

