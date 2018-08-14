How to download and install Fortnite on Windows 10 PC

Battle Royale, for those who are unfamiliar with the term, are a large-scale free-for-all deathmatch, the only goal is to be the last player left alive. You have to grab anything you can get your hands on to survive, fight and kill your way to the top. The origins and framework of the game have its roots in the Japanese novel and film adaption that is titled Battle Royale.

The genre had a surge in popularity with the release of Fortnite and PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), their debut triggered an arms race which has resulted in the debut of a ton of games, although the two giants dominate the market for now. Both of these games have top spots on the list of Twitch’s top streamed games.

Fortnite is targeted towards a younger and more casual audience, and unlike PUBG has the option of crafting which allows you to build structures like staircases, walls and plenty of other defenses.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Be warned though, the game has a size of about 9-15 GB. You will need to seriously weigh your options and pick the right time to download the game if you’re on a capped data plan, you would not want to find yourself dry of data in the first week of the month.

Also, Fortnite is not available for download on Steam for PC or Mac users. Instead of these, the fans of the game will need to go over to the official Epic Games site if you wish to grab a free copy of the game.

The players who are interested in the game will need to set up an Epic Game account, for which you will need to use your email address.

However, you will need to make sure that your system is capable of running the game before you try to run the game. The requirements for the game is as follows:

Recommended System Requirements:

• Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 equivalent DX11 GPU

• 2 GB VRAM

• Core i5 2.8 Ghz

• 8 GB RAM

• Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Minimum System Requirements:

• Intel HD 4000

• Core i3 2.4 Ghz

• 4 GB RAM

• Windows 7/8/10 64-bit + Mac OSX Sierra

The game has several different versions, while the Battle Royale version is free to play, if you wish to get your hands on the Save the World mode, you will need to shell out a little bit of cash. But the fact that you need to consider is that Fortnite is still in Early Access, it will get its official launch as a free title in 2018. So, opting to get your kicks out of playing the Battle Royale for now and waiting for a while till the Save The World Mode becomes free will save you a few bucks.

Though there is no Cross-Play in Fortnite Battle Royale, there is cross-progression that exists between PC and PS4. All you need to do is link an Epic Game account to a PS4 account. This will allow PC players to compare their progress with that of their friends who use PS4.