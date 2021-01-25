Free Fire Celebrates Indian Republic Day With Free Character Trial Cards News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire is the latest one to join in on the Republic Day celebrations. Developed by Garena, Free Fire has a couple of in-game activities, especially for Indian gamers on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. Plus, players can also witness a couple of rewards as part of the celebration topped with the thrill of the battle royale experience.

Free Fire For Republic Day

Going into the details, Garena Free Fire has announced players now have a chance to receive a free premium character trial card and a free legendary gun skin trial card for each day that they log in. The character trial cards will include none other than the legendary Hrithik Roshan's official character, 'Jai', and the latest character, Chrono.

The Republic Day celebratory offer would be available till January 31. Adding to the list of freebies, Free Fire is also offering five gun boxes and three weapon royale vouchers to up their game, if they log in to the game for nine days consecutively. Plus, players can collect firework tokens as they play more and more games. These firework tokens can be used to redeem the brand-new gun skin, P90- Midnight Mafia.

That's not all. Free Fire is going desi with a couple of rewards specifically for January 26. Here, gamers stand a chance to two Diamond royale vouchers, six Justice Fighter Gun Boxes, and one incubator voucher.

Free Fire Or FAU-G

While Free Fire is gearing up for the Republic Day celebrations, a new Indian game is set to debut tomorrow (January 26). FAU-G, a game developed by a Bangalore-based company called nCore Games is all set to go live tomorrow. While Free Fire, like PUBG Mobile, is popular for the battle royale mode of gaming.

On the other hand, FAU-G is expected to a non-battle royale game. Instead, gamers can enjoy the episodic experience based on Indian soldiers combating enemies based in the Ladak region. FAU-G teasers have revealed the first episode will be based in Galwan Valley. It remains to see if FAU-G would be as popular as PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

