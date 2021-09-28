Free Fire OB30 Update: New Features, Maintenance Time And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games in India has gained traction among players in no time. Currently, it is one of the most popular games in its segment in the world. Usually, Garena releases Advance Servers before the official update is rolled out to the players. After a long wait, Garena is all set to roll out the update for its players today after a long wait.

Besides the Free Fire OB30 update, even the Free Fire Max is all set to be released globally in various markets including India. This is an enhanced version of the original Free Fire game. With the upcoming update, the developer aims to roll out useful improvements as well as features to the game. The idea is to provide an improved version of the game.

The Free Fire OB30 update is anticipated to be the biggest update that the players will get. It will bring in new game enhancements, new characters, normal weapon balances, and much more.

How To Download Free Fire OB30 Update

The Free Fire OB30 update will be rolled out for Android and iOS users. To download this update, players have to just head over to their respective app stores such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store. You can install the new update once the downtime is over by the evening. If you do not have the patience for the update to be rolled out, then you can download the APK and OBB files. However, do keep in mind that these files can expose your phone to risk as these files are unverified.

Maintenance Time

Garena has confirmed that there will be a maintenance time before the Free Fire OB30 update that will be rolled out today. Once the maintenance time is over, this update can be downloaded. It is estimated that the maintenance time is between 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM today. The developer of Free Fire took to Instagram to announce the maintenance time before the update. It was also clarified that the game will not be available during this maintenance time. For now, the exact time of the update is not known and it will vary from one device to another.

