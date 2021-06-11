ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 11; Get Elite Pass, Free Top Up, More

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest and cheapest ways to access rewards, upgrades, and other benefits from the popular battle royale game. The Free Fire redeem codes for May 11 are now available, bringing with it several upgrades to boost your gaming performance. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 11 Brings These Rewards

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Soon after the PUBG Mobile ban, Free Fire has emerged as one of the leading battle royale games in India, with a steady number of downloads. The game offers several in-game tournaments and events for gamers, who can boost their performance using the rewards and upgrades, Generally, you would need to buy these upgrades using Free Fire diamonds, the in-game currency.

    At the same time, you can use the Free Fire redeem codes to get these benefits for free. The Free Fire redeem codes consist of 12 characters made up of alphabets and numbers. For instance, you can use the codes to get upgrades like DJ Alok Character Upgrade, Paloma character upgrade, Justice Fighter, and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, and much more.

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    There are a couple of steps to be followed to claim the Free Fire redeem codes. Firstly, open the Free Fire rewards page on your browser or click on this link. Next, log in using your Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK account on the Free Fire rewards page. Now, the page will reload, and next, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Once done, the rewards or the benefits availed will directly appear in the mail section of the Free Fire gaming app on your mobile.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 11

    We have made things easy by bringing to you a list of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server.

     

    ESX24ADSGM4K for Free Dragon AK Skin
    9G8FS6U4VGWP for Free Pet
    POYRRVNBFSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    SRTYGBOU6FOP for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
    PLHMFRVCXZAG for Paloma Character
    QWRSDYBBDAMV for Titian Mark Gun skins
    GGHHYNKOPT56 for Outfit
    HGVFXCVZS58M for Free Fire Diamonds
    VBVVMBGDEQWR for Diamond Royale Voucher
    UOPKKHMNBFFG for 50,000 diamond codes
    6U5WQRTBMGDS for Elite Pass and Free Top Up

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X