Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 13: Get Paloma Character
Garena Free Fire is a popular game in the battle royale category. It comes with interesting upgrades, rewards and benefits for its players. These can be bought via in-app diamonds. Sometimes, players can get these upgrades and rewards as well as diamonds for free via redeem codes. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 13 that bring in interesting rewards including Paloma Character.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
For the uninitiated, Fire Fire is a battle royale game similar to PUBG Mobile that has been banned in India or the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India awaiting its launch in June. There are character upgrades, rewards, and starter kits that can be bought by players as they proceed with the gameplay. This is possible using Free Fire diamonds. These diamonds can be earned during the gameplay or got for free via redeem codes.
Usually, the Free Fire redeem codes fetch in rewards including Free Dragon AK Skin, Free DJ Alok character, outfit, Titan mark gun skins, 50,000 diamond codes, free pet, Free Fire diamonds, Paloma Character, Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, and Elite Pass and free top-up.
Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 13
Check out the Free Fire redeem codes from here.
RJ12-0RGS-KAIG
AJDG-753H-LHS5
HSCD-SJOH-F47H
BSJS-FSIG-58H3
HSKS-BSAN-NHA5
BAKA-NSBH-SNSN
GJSK-SBHS-6HSH
GSKS-BHAJ-68HE
WHSK-O96G-EA25
NSCS-UOBF-SY7J
HSKS-BBEH-3773
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
To get the Free Fire redeem codes, you need to follow the steps we have mentioned below. Keep in mind that the redeem codes are of 11 or 12 characters and comprise of both alphabets and numbers. These alphanumeric codes should be entered correctly to get the rewards. Here are the steps to get the Free Fire redeem codes.
Step 1: Firstly, open the Free Fire Redeem website or go to this link.
Step 2: Log in to your respective Free Fire account via Google, Facebook, Apple, VK or Huawei account.
Step 3: Key in the Free Fire redeem codes that you want to redeem in the dialog box that appears. These rewards and upgrades will appear directly in the game's mail section and you can claim the rewards from there by opening the Free Fire game app.
