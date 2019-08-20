ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gamescom 2019: Google Announces List Of Games For Stadia

    By
    |

    Google Stadia is all set to launch this year in November and the company is steadily unveiling the games which will support the streaming platform. During E3 2019, Google disclosed the monthly plans and details about the game streaming service. Now at Gamescom 2019, the company has pulled the curtains from the list of unannounced games for Stadia which will be streamed just after the launch.

    Gamescom 2019: Google Announces List Of Games For Stadia

     

    For the uninitiated, Google Stadia is a game streaming platform where users can play high-end graphic games without requiring a powerful gaming machine like consoles and PCs. Stadia takes care of all the processing and rendering of the game graphics. But do note that it will require a strong network connection.

    Google Stadia Subscription Cost

    According to the announcement, the monthly subscription for Google Stadia Pro will be $10. It offers games streaming at 4K resolution with HDR quality with a frame rate of 60fps. The subscription will also provide 5.1 surround sound. The minimum internet bandwidth required to play the games is 35Mbps. However, if you're streaming at 720p resolution with 60fps frame rates then 10Mbps will be enough for the gameplay.

    Google also announced that it will launch a base variant which will be capable of streaming games at 1080p with 60fps frame rates.

    Gamescom 2019: Google Announces List Of Games For Stadia

    Coming to the Gamescom 2019, it is one of the biggest events for game makers. Google has unveiled a list of games titles which are going to be streamed on its gaming platform. Here is the list:

     
    • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
    • Cyberpunk 2077
    • Destroy All Humans
    • Gods and Monsters
    • Kine
    • Orcs Must Die 3 (Exclusive)
    • Superhot
    • Watch Dogs: Legion
    • Windjammers 2

    More games are also expected in the coming days and we might also see battleground games like PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends making its way to the Stadia.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google stadia games news
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue