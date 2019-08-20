Gamescom 2019: Google Announces List Of Games For Stadia News oi-Karan Sharma

Google Stadia is all set to launch this year in November and the company is steadily unveiling the games which will support the streaming platform. During E3 2019, Google disclosed the monthly plans and details about the game streaming service. Now at Gamescom 2019, the company has pulled the curtains from the list of unannounced games for Stadia which will be streamed just after the launch.

For the uninitiated, Google Stadia is a game streaming platform where users can play high-end graphic games without requiring a powerful gaming machine like consoles and PCs. Stadia takes care of all the processing and rendering of the game graphics. But do note that it will require a strong network connection.

Google Stadia Subscription Cost

According to the announcement, the monthly subscription for Google Stadia Pro will be $10. It offers games streaming at 4K resolution with HDR quality with a frame rate of 60fps. The subscription will also provide 5.1 surround sound. The minimum internet bandwidth required to play the games is 35Mbps. However, if you're streaming at 720p resolution with 60fps frame rates then 10Mbps will be enough for the gameplay.

Google also announced that it will launch a base variant which will be capable of streaming games at 1080p with 60fps frame rates.

Coming to the Gamescom 2019, it is one of the biggest events for game makers. Google has unveiled a list of games titles which are going to be streamed on its gaming platform. Here is the list:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Cyberpunk 2077

Destroy All Humans

Gods and Monsters

Kine

Orcs Must Die 3 (Exclusive)

Superhot

Watch Dogs: Legion

Windjammers 2

More games are also expected in the coming days and we might also see battleground games like PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends making its way to the Stadia.

