Google set to reveal game titles for Stadia but is India ready for it?

Google introduced its cloud gaming service Stadia back in March this year. Now it has been reported that the pricing and other information about the game titles are revealed. Google Stadia posted a tweet on its official handle revealing that this summer users' will witness the announcement about the price, game, and launch information of the streaming service.

Just in -case you don't know Google Stadia is a cloud-based infrastructure where game developers can design and write games directly on the data centres of the Internet.

This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted:

💰 Price Reveal

🎮 Game Announcements

🚀 Launch Info



Stay tuned here for more Stadia details coming soon. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 24, 2019

"The Stadia developer platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with your tools, workflows and business practices. From initial concept through publishing to operating live services, we're focused on enabling all aspects of your game's lifecycle. And while we've put great effort into ensuring your development experience is familiar, Stadia's cloud-native developer platform is purpose-built for the 21st century and powered by the best of Google," reads Stadia blog post.

Let's see when Google is planning to launch its server-based streaming service and how well it performs.

Opinion

In my views, this type of gaming services needs a very strong internet connection which will provide you seamless experience of gaming. But in India the scenario is different we still have to wait for 5G to witness this type of services running smoothly in India.

Normally playing an online game I witness a ping of 200 to 300 now at this speed how would you expect such high-end next level gaming services to perform. If Google will announce the services anytime soon in India then it might get criticised for the bad flow of game, glitches and other issues because of bad internet service providers in the country.

I must say that if we want to experience this gaming service without any compromise then we have to wait for the release of 5G technology in India.