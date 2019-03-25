Google VP Phil Harrison confirms Stadia won't support game downloads News oi-Karan Sharma Google VP Phil Harrison confirmed some details about the newly launched Google Stadia. All you need to know.

Google recently launched its new game streaming service Stadia at Game Developers Conference 2019. However, most of the details about support or pricing were kept in the mystery box at the time of launch. Google VP Phil Harrison has cleared some of the doubts from the Stadia because there is already too many confused about the streaming service. The very first thing he cleared that player will not be able to download and play Google Stadia games.

According to Harrison, the search giant is planning to make their own games, which makes it very clear that Google Stadia will have only exclusive games. For this Google has also appointed Jade Raymond as the VP. Just in case you don't know Raymond was the producer of first Assassin's Creed game. Google took this move to create original games for its Stadia.

"It was a conversation that I had with Google leadership before I joined the company. My point of view was in order to really deliver on the promise of this platform, we had to build our own games. We had to build our own experiences, and that was a very fundamental, strategic direction that we needed to move in," Google VP Phil Harrison told Gamespot in an interview.

In addition, Harrison has also said that they have a pricing model for Google Stadia but he can't reveal it now. The company has decided to maintain the secrecy on the pricing of the streaming service. Let's see when we will get to know about the exact pricing.

Initially, Google Stadia will be made available for countries like the US, UK, Europe, and Canada. However, we still don't know when the search giant is planning to bring this latest game streaming service in India.