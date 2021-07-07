Just In
Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary 2021: Events, Rewards And More
Garena Free Fire is all set to celebrate its 4th anniversary. Notably, the Garena Free Fire anniversary is a major event and all players usually wait for it. The reason is that Garena rewards its active players to a great extent on account of its anniversary celebrations. There will be awesome events and rewards for the players in the form of in-game rewards such as cosmetics and items.
On August 23, 2021, Garena Free Fire will be celebrating its 4th anniversary. On account of the same, like the last three anniversaries of the game, this time also there will be exciting rewards that users can get absolutely for free. Notably, all players are already getting excited of getting to enjoy the 4th anniversary events and rewards.
Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary
On account of the 4th anniversary, Garena Free Fire will host an exciting event and give away exclusive bundles including free characters, costumes, skins and more for its players. We can expect something bigger this year as the Garena Free Fire audience has increased exponentially. With the increase in the number of players, there is a surge in the tournaments being organized and competitive esports opportunities for players.
While the event details are yet to be known, it is confirmed that the event will take place on August 23 and there will be free rewards for the players of this game. We can get to know further details from Garena in the coming days or weeks.
Garena Free Fire Anniversary Events
Usually, Garena Free Fire players will be excited about the anniversary date. Last year, Garena gave away rewards for its players on account of the third anniversary of the game. Players were extremely happy and excited for the anniversary of this game as they were participating in events and enjoying the rewards of the game in style. The third anniversary event was named "A feast of Free treats".
As a part of this event, Garena gave all players a free character out of 26 options. Players also got magic cube fragments and exclusive in-game bundles for free. Player costumes were also part of the celebrations and were given for free. Each player received one free costume out of the four options available during the 3rd anniversary event.
