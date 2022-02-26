Garena Free Fire Ban In India: Free Fire Game Unban Date And Free Fire India Game Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire was banned in India along with 53 other apps. The government of India banned the popular gaming app as it threatened the security and sovereignty of the country. Gamers have been devasted, which brings us to the question: Will Free Fire return to India? Will there be an Indian version of Free Fire, just like BGMI?

The answers to these questions are mere speculations at the moment. The Free Fire ban in India was unexpected to many gamers. Moreover, this isn't the first time that the Indian government has banned apps, especially gaming apps. The first to fall was PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Soon after, gamer publisher Krafton released Battlegrounds Mobile India for the Indian gaming community.

Will Free Fire Return To India?

Free Fire developer and publisher Garena hasn't mentioned anything about the popular game returning to India. Gamers are sitting on an edge waiting for Free Fire to return. Singapore-based Sea Ltd has raised concerns over the ban of Free Fire in India, according to Reuters.

Sea Ltd's market cap plummeted after India banned several apps over security concerns. Investors are now worried that the ban might extend to Shopee, a very popular app. However, when it comes to Free Fire, Sea has raised questions as to why a Singapore-based company was banned, despite not having any Chinese links.

Garena Free Fire Unban Date

This further brings us to the Free Fire unban date in India. Presently, there are no official reports regarding the unban date of the Garena Free Fire. The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has no reason to remove the ban on the popular game and there has been no official statement regarding the same. This means Garena Free Fire unban date isn't anywhere near.

Garena Free Fire Game: When will Indian Game Launch?

One might also ask if Garena would launch an Indian version of Free Fire just as Krafton released BGMI. Presently, there are no official statements of the same either. Gamers are eagerly waiting for the dedicated India game to release, but that's mere speculation right now. Presently, if you already have the Free Fire game on your phone, you can continue playing it.

