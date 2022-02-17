Just In
Garena Free Fire India Ban: Will VPN Connections Let You Play The Game?
Garena Free Fire ban has come as a shocker to gamers in India. While there are multiple options to consider, one might still wonder if they can play Free Fire on their phones. Currently, the game isn't available to download on both the App Store and Google Play. If you already have Free Fire on your phone, you can still play it. But the question is - for how long?
Can You Still Play Free Fire In India?
The Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology claims Garena Free Fire, along with 53 other apps, share important user information with servers in China. Similarly, several other apps were banned in India over the past two years, including the popular PUBG Mobile. Looking back, when PUBG Mobile was banned, gamers faced a similar situation.
One could still play the PUBG Mobile game on their phone if the app was previously downloaded. But if they wanted to download the app on a new device or wanted to update the game, it wasn't possible. Moreover, gamers couldn't play PUBG Mobile after a couple of weeks. The Garena Free Fire ban could also face a similar situation. It's unclear how long the game will run in India.
How To Play Free Fire In India Now?
Interestingly, Free Fire is still available to download on the Samsung Galaxy Store. This is a good advantage if you own a Samsung smartphone. Plus, the Free Fire Max game is also available to download on Google Play, which also offers an enhanced gaming experience. Apart from these options, there's also the option of using a VPN to play Free Fire.
Can You Play Free Fire Using VPN?
Once Garena Free Fire is completely banned, users won't be able to play the game on their phones - just like PUBG Mobile. VPN connections might help in this case. When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, a lot of gamers subscribed to premium VPN services to continue playing PUBG Mobile. Gamers can do the same with Free Fire.
That said, the condition of the Free Fire ban is unclear. Previously, when TikTok was banned, people couldn't access the short-form video app even with a VPN. The situation with Free Fire is unclear at the moment. Garena is expected to provide more details about the Free Fire ban and what updates gamers can expect.
