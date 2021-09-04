Garena Free Fire Ban Update: Steps To Make Your Account Safe And Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire, BGMI, and other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile are immensely popular across the world. While PUBG Mobile was banned in India, it made a comeback as the Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, a lot of these mobile battle royale games are at a high risk of getting banned. Here's everything you need to know and the steps to protect your account.

Garena Free Fire, PUBG Ban

Presently, there's a threat to battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire in Bangladesh. Reports say the Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued an order for the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to ban these games. The reason being a massive effect on children's mental health by these games.

A Bangladesh High Court recently directed the government to restrict and even ban battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire. That's not all. The court has further issued a notice asking the authorities to explain their inaction to stop such games and apps within 10 days. The HC bench of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah is leading the directive.

To note, this isn't the first time petitions against PUBG Mobile or Free Fire ban have been filed. Moreover, the reason for banning PUBG Mobile and Free Fire has more or less been the same. Now, petitioners have urged the HC to create a committee with lawyers, educationalists, and technologists to recommend to BTRC for banning games that are harmful to children and youths.

Free Fire, PUBG Mobile Ban: How To Protect Your Account?

The ongoing debate in Bangladesh is troublesome for professional gamers as it could drastically alter their performance and stats. Moreover, we've already witnessed a ban in India, where the government permanently banned PUBG Mobile for issues related to privacy and security.

At the same time, publishers Krafton of PUBG Mobile and BGMI as well as Garena who runs Free Fire are also banning accounts. A report says 195,423 BGMI accounts were banned in just 6 days. The prime reason for banning accounts is because gamers are cheating and hacking into the game.

One of the best ways to avoid getting your account banned is to avoid hacking or cheating into the game. There are several ways to earn bonuses and rewards within the game to up your experience and performance. For instance, the BGMI redeem codes and Free Fire redeem codes help you get rewards. You can use them to progress in the game rather than cheating or getting your account banned.

Best Mobiles in India